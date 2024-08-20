Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Harlow in Wesley Chapel, Fla., features one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts ranging from 750 to 1,500 square feet in size.
DevelopmentFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Mast Capital, Rockpoint Complete 248-Unit Harlow Apartments in Metro Tampa

by John Nelson

WESLEY CHAPEL, FLA. — Mast Capital and Rockpoint have completed The Harlow, a 248-unit luxury apartment community located on 16 acres in the Tampa suburb of Wesley Chapel. Designed by Dwell Design Studio, The Harlow features one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts ranging from 750 to 1,500 square feet in size. Monthly rental rates range from $1,503 to $2,800, according to Apartments.com.

Amenities include a clubhouse with a full-service fitness studio, game room, coworking lounge with private offices, lounge areas, resort-style swimming pool with a sundeck, an outdoor pavilion, pet park and a children’s playground. Other features at the garden-style property include detached garages and electric vehicle charging stations.

You may also like

GSA Awards $524M Construction Contract for CISA Headquarters...

PMG, Greybrook Obtain $178M Refinancing for Society Wynwood...

Pinecrest Delivers 509-Bed Student Housing Development Near VCU...

MMCC Arranges $14.5M Refinancing for Somerset Crossing Shopping...

Welcome Group Nears Completion of 125,333 SF Industrial...

Northmarq Provides $75.5M Loan for Refinancing of Luxury...

StorTropolis Self-Storage Opens 867-Unit Facility in Olathe, Kansas

Kraus-Anderson Completes Additions at Three Marshall County Central...

Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. Arranges $2.6M Acquisition...