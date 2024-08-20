Mast Capital, Rockpoint Complete 248-Unit Harlow Apartments in Metro Tampa

WESLEY CHAPEL, FLA. — Mast Capital and Rockpoint have completed The Harlow, a 248-unit luxury apartment community located on 16 acres in the Tampa suburb of Wesley Chapel. Designed by Dwell Design Studio, The Harlow features one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts ranging from 750 to 1,500 square feet in size. Monthly rental rates range from $1,503 to $2,800, according to Apartments.com.

Amenities include a clubhouse with a full-service fitness studio, game room, coworking lounge with private offices, lounge areas, resort-style swimming pool with a sundeck, an outdoor pavilion, pet park and a children’s playground. Other features at the garden-style property include detached garages and electric vehicle charging stations.