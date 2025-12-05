Friday, December 5, 2025
Avara
Avara features 178 luxury apartments, with monthly rental rates beginning at $3,200.
Mast Capital, Rockpoint Deliver 178-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Miami Beach, Florida

by Abby Cox

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — Mast Capital and Rockpoint have delivered Avara, a 178-unit luxury apartment community located in Miami Beach. The eight-story community features one- to three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 560 square feet to 1,410 square feet, as well as penthouse suites. Monthly rental rates begin at $3,200.

Designed by Arquitectonica, CID Design Group and Within Hults + Partners, Avara comprises a variety of amenities such as a bayfront pool deck on the second floor with shaded cabanas and a fully equipped outdoor kitchen with grilling stations; a 1,500-square-foot fitness center, clubroom and game lounge; and a flexible work center with conference rooms and private offices. Additional amenities include dedicated bike storage, a dog park, pet spa and full-time concierge services.

