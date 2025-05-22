Master’s Transportation Opens Phase I of $72M Headquarters in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Master’s Transportation, a provider of commercial buses and vans, has opened Phase I of its new headquarters in Kansas City. The 32,000-square-foot service building consolidates the company’s parts and local service departments. According to Master’s Transportation, bringing the team together will enhance service delivery through a modernized parts storage and fulfillment center, cutting delivery times by 70 percent. The service building features a body shop, large paint booth and detailing areas. The building marks the first of three phases being built at the company’s new headquarters, which is located at 14655 Prospect Ave. Completion of the campus is slated for this summer. The project will include a 252,000-square-foot production facility, 36,000-square-foot office and nearly 1 million square feet of concrete paving for bus parking.