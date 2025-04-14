Mastro’s Steakhouse Opens 9,000 SF Fine Dining Restaurant at Easton Town Center in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Mastro’s Steakhouse, a high-end seafood and steak restaurant, has opened a 9,000-square-foot location at Easton Town Center in Columbus. The restaurant marks the first location in the Midwest for Mastro’s, which operates 22 locations across the country. The Columbus restaurant features two main dining rooms, one private dining room, two outdoor patio spaces, a grand double-faced bar, piano lounge and semi-private wine room. Easton Town Center is home to other upscale restaurants such as Del Mar, Mitchell’s Ocean Club and Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant.