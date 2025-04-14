Monday, April 14, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Mastro’s Steakhouse at Easton Town Center marks the first location in the Midwest for the seafood and steak restaurant.
Leasing ActivityMidwestOhioRestaurantRetail

Mastro’s Steakhouse Opens 9,000 SF Fine Dining Restaurant at Easton Town Center in Columbus

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Mastro’s Steakhouse, a high-end seafood and steak restaurant, has opened a 9,000-square-foot location at Easton Town Center in Columbus. The restaurant marks the first location in the Midwest for Mastro’s, which operates 22 locations across the country. The Columbus restaurant features two main dining rooms, one private dining room, two outdoor patio spaces, a grand double-faced bar, piano lounge and semi-private wine room. Easton Town Center is home to other upscale restaurants such as Del Mar, Mitchell’s Ocean Club and Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 81,082 SF...

Law Firm Moves Atlanta Office to Promenade Tower...

Gruns Nutrition Signs 37,581 SF Industrial Lease in...

CenterSquare Acquires 27,500 SF Shops at Cinco Ranch...

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 24,000 SF Office Lease Renewal...

JLL Arranges $22.5M in Financing for Metro Chicago...

Gindi Equities Acquires 162-Unit Amber Valley Apartments in...

Cawley CRE Brokers Sale of 168,000 SF Industrial...

IWG Adds Three New Coworking Spaces in Indiana