Hourigan, in collaboration with DSC Partners, delivered the facilities within Deepwater Industrial Park in Richmond earlier this year.
Matan Acquires Two New Industrial Facilities in Richmond Totaling 321,000 SF

by John Nelson

RICHMOND, VA. — Matan Cos. has purchased two recently delivered, high-bay industrial facilities within Deepwater Industrial Park in Richmond. Located 2.2 miles from the Richmond Marine Terminal, the assets total 321,000 square feet and feature 36-foot clear heights, 52- by 52-foot bay spacing and visibility from I-95. Hourigan, in collaboration with DSC Partners, delivered the facilities earlier this year. The third building within Deepwater Industrial Park is fully leased to Lowe’s Home Improvement.

Matan has tapped Charlie Polk, Gareth Jones and Chris Avellana of JLL to lease the newly acquired assets. Sue Caras, Drake Grier and Evan Parker of JLL arranged acquisition financing through Mesa West Capital. The sales price and loan amount were not disclosed.

