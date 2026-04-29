Matan Breaks Ground on 250,000 SF Spec Industrial Facility in Stafford, Virginia

STAFFORD, VA. — Matan Cos. has broken ground on a 250,000-square-foot industrial facility located at the Courthouse Road interchange off I-95 in Stafford, about 44 miles south of Washington, D.C. The spec facility is the first property within Matan’s Venture Industrial park.

The property will feature 36-foot clear heights, 52- by 47.5-foot column spacing, a 130-foot truck court, 60 dock doors, 243 parking spaces and four electric vehicle charging stations. Matan expects tenant build-outs at the facility to begin in May 2027 and for the building to be substantially complete by July 2027. The property can accommodate single or multiple users.