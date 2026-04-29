Wednesday, April 29, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The new 250,000-square-foot speculative industrial facility will be able to accommodate single or multiple users. (Rendering courtesy of Matan Cos.)
DevelopmentIndustrialSoutheastVirginia

Matan Breaks Ground on 250,000 SF Spec Industrial Facility in Stafford, Virginia

by John Nelson

STAFFORD, VA. — Matan Cos. has broken ground on a 250,000-square-foot industrial facility located at the Courthouse Road interchange off I-95 in Stafford, about 44 miles south of Washington, D.C. The spec facility is the first property within Matan’s Venture Industrial park.

The property will feature 36-foot clear heights, 52- by 47.5-foot column spacing, a 130-foot truck court, 60 dock doors, 243 parking spaces and four electric vehicle charging stations. Matan expects tenant build-outs at the facility to begin in May 2027 and for the building to be substantially complete by July 2027. The property can accommodate single or multiple users.

You may also like

Midway Completes 320,000 SF CITYCENTRE Six Office Building...

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 13,294 SF Industrial Lease in...

Bonaventure Senior Living Underway on New Community in...

PCA Properties Acquires 31,042 SF Industrial Space in...

Walker & Dunlop Provides $60.2M Agency Loan for...

McHugh, Powers & Sons Break Ground on 12-Story...

Missner Group Purchases 58,236 SF Industrial Building in...

Newmark Arranges 40,124 SF Office Lease at 1375...

Tavistock Signs Four Retailers at Lake Nona West...