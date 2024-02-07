Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The first three buildings at of Northlake II span 345,000 square feet and were fully leased upon delivery.
DevelopmentIndustrialSoutheastVirginia

Matan Delivers 345,000 SF Industrial Project in Ashland, Virginia

by John Nelson

ASHLAND, VA. — Matan Cos. has delivered Phase I of Northlake II, an industrial park located along the I-95 corridor in Ashland, a northern suburb of Richmond. The first three buildings of the park span 345,000 square feet and were fully leased upon delivery to tenants including Ferguson, Chadwell Supply, Envoy Solutions and Haskell Hardware. Gareth Jones, Chris Avellana and Charlie Polk of JLL handle the leasing at Northlake II on behalf of Matan.

Construction of Phase II will commence this summer, with expected completion at the end of 2025 for the final building, which will span approximately 200,000 square feet.

You may also like

Toyota to Invest $1.3B at Flagship Plant in...

Colliers Arranges $10.9M Sale of Casa Linda Apartment...

Primark to Open 30,000 SF Store at Mall...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.6M Sale of Strip...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 167,120 SF Industrial Lease...

Triten Real Estate Completes 130,755 SF Industrial Project...

Freedom Furniture & Design Signs 15,340 SF Lease...

Skanska USA Completes $560M Healthcare Project on Long...

Venture One, Affinius Deliver 123,970 SF Spec Industrial...