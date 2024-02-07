Matan Delivers 345,000 SF Industrial Project in Ashland, Virginia

ASHLAND, VA. — Matan Cos. has delivered Phase I of Northlake II, an industrial park located along the I-95 corridor in Ashland, a northern suburb of Richmond. The first three buildings of the park span 345,000 square feet and were fully leased upon delivery to tenants including Ferguson, Chadwell Supply, Envoy Solutions and Haskell Hardware. Gareth Jones, Chris Avellana and Charlie Polk of JLL handle the leasing at Northlake II on behalf of Matan.

Construction of Phase II will commence this summer, with expected completion at the end of 2025 for the final building, which will span approximately 200,000 square feet.