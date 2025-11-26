Matan Inks 219,456 SF Industrial Lease With DSV in Stafford, Virginia

STAFFORD, VA. — Matan Cos. has signed DSV, a global transport and logistics firm headquartered in Denmark, to a full-building lease in Stafford. Named Crossroads Industrial, the 219,456-square-foot building features 32-foot clear heights, 50- by 52-foot column spacing, 64 dock doors, LED lighting, ESFR sprinklers and 20 trailer and 323 car parking spaces.

The facility sits within the region’s I-95 industrial corridor and lies equidistant between Richmond and Washington, D.C. Matan, which is based in Frederick, Md., plans to soon launch Venture Industrial, another industrial facility located in Stafford County.