Matan Signs 111,368 SF Industrial Lease at Riverside Research Park in Frederick, Maryland

FREDERICK, MD. — Matan Cos. has signed a 111,368-square-foot industrial lease at Riverside Research Park in Frederick, about 45 miles northwest of Washington, D.C. The research-and-development campus comprises two adjoining properties — 8484 Progress Drive and 8480 Progress Drive — that offer a total of 280,000 rentable square feet. The undisclosed tenant signed the lease at 8484 Progress Drive.

Both buildings offer free, surfaced parking, several gazebos and five miles of walking trails. Matan was internally represented by Brad Benna in the lease transaction. Tim Shanklin of Tyler Duncan Real Estate represented the tenant.