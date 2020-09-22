Matan Starts Construction on 556,800 SF Industrial Park in Suburban Maryland

FREDERICK, MD. — Matan Cos. has broken ground on the first two buildings of Center 85, a speculative, 556,800-square-foot industrial park in Frederick. The company has started on Buildings I and II, which will span 116,000 square feet and 64,000 square feet, respectively. The locally based developer expects to deliver the two buildings in July 2021 with tenant improvements slated to begin in May 2021. Matan will break ground on Building III dependent on leasing activity on the first two buildings. Matan is available to begin construction on the 276,000-square-foot asset and have the same timetable as the other two buildings. The buildings will feature 30-foot clear heights, a 120-foot truck court, 50-foot speed bay and two drive-in dock doors. Morgan Keller is the general contractor of Center 85, and Powers Brown in the architect.