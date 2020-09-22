REBusinessOnline

Matan Starts Construction on 556,800 SF Industrial Park in Suburban Maryland

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Maryland, Southeast

FREDERICK, MD. — Matan Cos. has broken ground on the first two buildings of Center 85, a speculative, 556,800-square-foot industrial park in Frederick. The company has started on Buildings I and II, which will span 116,000 square feet and 64,000 square feet, respectively. The locally based developer expects to deliver the two buildings in July 2021 with tenant improvements slated to begin in May 2021. Matan will break ground on Building III dependent on leasing activity on the first two buildings. Matan is available to begin construction on the 276,000-square-foot asset and have the same timetable as the other two buildings. The buildings will feature 30-foot clear heights, a 120-foot truck court, 50-foot speed bay and two drive-in dock doors. Morgan Keller is the general contractor of Center 85, and Powers Brown in the architect.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
23
Webinar: Package Management — Best Practices for On- and Off-Campus Student Housing in the COVID-19 Era
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  