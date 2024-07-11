Matan to Develop 2 MSF New Kent Logistics Center Near Richmond

NEW KENT COUNTY, VA. — Matan Cos. has purchased 185 acres east of Richmond for the development of New Kent Logistics Center, a 2 million-square-foot industrial park. JLL arranged the land sale on behalf of Matan Cos. Located at the intersection of I-64 and Emmaus Church Road in New Kent County, the property will span four buildings and be situated between the industrial markets of Richmond and Hampton Roads, the latter of which houses the Port of Virginia.

Matan has selected Gareth Jones, Chris Avellana and Charlie Polk of JLL to lease New Kent Logistics Center. The construction timeline was not disclosed.