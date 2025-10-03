Friday, October 3, 2025
Harmony at Clear Creek will include 188 units across 40 acres. (Rendering courtesy of Material Capital Partners)
Material Capital Partners Receives $77.8M in Financing for Build-to-Rent Community in Shawnee, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

SHAWNEE, KAN. — Material Capital Partners (MCP) has received $77.8 million in financing and broken ground on Harmony at Clear Creek, a 188-unit build-to-rent (BTR) community in Shawnee near Kansas City. The project marks the final investment within MCP’s BTR Development Fund I and its third collaboration with financial partner Bluerock. Bank OZK provided construction financing, and Winchester Commercial Group is leading the construction.

Harmony at Clear Creek will span 40 acres with a mix of three- and four-bedroom floor plans ranging from 1,600 to 2,400 square feet. Each residence will include a two-car garage, private patio, fenced backyard and mudroom. Amenities will include a clubhouse with a fitness center and coworking spaces, a resort-style pool, dog park, pocket parks and walking trails. The first units are expected to be available for rent in October 2026, with the full project slated for completion in February 2028.

