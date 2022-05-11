Matica Biotechnology Opens 45,000 SF Life Sciences Facility in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Cell and gene therapy firm Matica Biotechnology has opened a 45,000-square-foot life sciences facility at Providence Park, a 52-acre research and development campus in College Station. Pittsburgh-based manufacturer Westinghouse serves as the anchor tenant of Providence Park with a 180,000-square-foot facility. Oldham Goodwin manages the property.