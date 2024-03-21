Thursday, March 21, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentKansasMidwestRetail

Mattel Adventure Park Kansas City Set to Open in 2026

by Kristin Harlow

BONNER SPRINGS, KAN. — Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), through a licensing partnership with Epic Resort Destinations, has unveiled plans for a second Mattel Adventure Park location. The entertainment resort destination will be located in Bonner Springs, Kan., and is set to open in 2026. Construction is expected to begin later this year. Mattel Adventure Park Kansas City will offer the attractions of Mattel Adventure Park Glendale, Ariz., including Hot Wheels roller coasters. Thomas & Friends: World of Sodor will include five family-friendly experiential attractions and rides, including a dedicated indoor play space. The Kansas City park will also be home to the larger-than-life Barbie Beach House. The attraction also includes a Barbie-themed flying theater and The Barbie Rooftop restaurant and bar. There will also be a laser tag arena and a mini golf experience.

You may also like

Partnership Receives $756M Financing Package for Speedway Commerce...

CBRE Arranges $43M Refinancing for El Paseo Shopping...

M&J Wilkow, MetLife Purchase Chapel Hills East Retail...

Kroger Agrees to Sell its Specialty Pharmacy Business...

Diversified Commercial Capital Arranges $6.6M Acquisition Loan for...

Founders 3 Real Estate Services Brokers $1.7M Sale...

Strategic Foods Signs 4,040 SF Retail Lease in...

Chicago Retail Market Is Busy as Tenants Reconfigure...

Capital Availability, Bid-Ask Gap Have Net Lease Sector...