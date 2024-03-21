Mattel Adventure Park Kansas City Set to Open in 2026

BONNER SPRINGS, KAN. — Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), through a licensing partnership with Epic Resort Destinations, has unveiled plans for a second Mattel Adventure Park location. The entertainment resort destination will be located in Bonner Springs, Kan., and is set to open in 2026. Construction is expected to begin later this year. Mattel Adventure Park Kansas City will offer the attractions of Mattel Adventure Park Glendale, Ariz., including Hot Wheels roller coasters. Thomas & Friends: World of Sodor will include five family-friendly experiential attractions and rides, including a dedicated indoor play space. The Kansas City park will also be home to the larger-than-life Barbie Beach House. The attraction also includes a Barbie-themed flying theater and The Barbie Rooftop restaurant and bar. There will also be a laser tag arena and a mini golf experience.