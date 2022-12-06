Matter Real Estate Plans 352-Unit Vestra Apartments in Southwest Las Vegas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Nevada, Western

The 352-unit Vestra in southwest Las Vegas will feature a pool house, resort-style pool and resort court with cabanas. (Rendering courtesy of Matter Real Estate Group)

LAS VEGAS — Matter Real Estate Group is entering the residential real estate market with the planned development of Vestra, a multifamily property situated within its 40-acre UnCommons mixed-use community in southwest Las Vegas.

Vestra will feature 352 apartments in a mix of studio, one-bedroom/one-bath, two-bedroom/two-bath and three-bedroom/two-bath layouts spread across three midrise towers. Each residence will offer quartz countertops, modern flat-panel cabinets, walk-in closets, washers/dryers and private lockers for a dry-cleaning service.

Onsite amenities will include a pool house; resort-style pool with cabanas; fireplaces and barbecues; indoor/outdoor fitness center; lawn space; pet spa; coworking spaces; flex lounge; and media rooms. The property will also feature a 100 percent controlled access parking garage with electric vehicle charging stations.

The community is slated to welcome residents early next year. EDI International designed the building with interiors by Jules Wilson Design Studio.