Matthews Acquires 2 MSF Distribution Center Near Downtown Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Global development and investment firm Matthews has acquired a 2 million-square-foot distribution center located just south of downtown Dallas. The site at 1600 Roe St. spans 38.5 acres, and the facility formerly housed the distribution operations of Sears Roebuck and was later rebranded as Cedars Commerce Center. Most recently, LBA Logistics occupied the property. David Davidson Jr. and Jake Milner of Davidson Bogel Real Estate brokered the sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Matthews did not disclose future plans for the property.

