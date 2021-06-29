REBusinessOnline

Matthews Arranges $10.1M Sale of Shopping Center in Solon, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Ohio, Retail

Uptown Solon Shopping Center sold to United Growth.

SOLON, OHIO — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has arranged the $10.1 million sale of Uptown Solon Shopping Center in Solon, about 20 miles southeast of Cleveland. The 182,334-square-foot property is home to Bed Bath & Beyond, Old Navy, Ulta, Petco, Lumber Liquidators and Orange Theory Fitness. Ben Snyder and Zack Bates of Matthews brokered the sale. The seller was a subsidiary of Retail Value Inc. The buyer, United Growth, is a development and investment company that targets value-add properties.

