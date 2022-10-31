REBusinessOnline

Matthews Arranges $10.6M Sale of Retail Property in Virginia Beach Leased to CVS

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

An undisclosed buyer acquired this 13,225-square foot store leased to CVS/pharmacy in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the sale of a 13,225-square-foot store located at 1701 Independence Blvd. in Virginia Beach. The single-tenant property was leased to CVS/pharmacy at the time of sale Preston Schwartz and Chad Kurz of Matthews represented the private seller in the transaction. Jason Maier of Stan Johnson Co. represented the undisclosed buyer, which acquired the property for $10.6 million. CVS/pharmacy has a little over 12 years remaining on the lease.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
2
Webinar: Student Housing Demand — 2022 Review & 2023 Outlook
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  