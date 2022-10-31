Matthews Arranges $10.6M Sale of Retail Property in Virginia Beach Leased to CVS

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

An undisclosed buyer acquired this 13,225-square foot store leased to CVS/pharmacy in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the sale of a 13,225-square-foot store located at 1701 Independence Blvd. in Virginia Beach. The single-tenant property was leased to CVS/pharmacy at the time of sale Preston Schwartz and Chad Kurz of Matthews represented the private seller in the transaction. Jason Maier of Stan Johnson Co. represented the undisclosed buyer, which acquired the property for $10.6 million. CVS/pharmacy has a little over 12 years remaining on the lease.