Matthews Arranges $12.4M Sale of Imperial Plaza Shopping Center in Auburndale, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

An undisclosed buyer purchased Imperial Plaza for $12.4 million. For 44 years, the center has been anchored by Winn-Dixie.

AUBURNDALE, FLA. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has arranged the sale of Imperial Plaza, a Winn-Dixie-anchored, 129,807-square-foot shopping center located at 303-413 Havendale Blvd. in Auburndale. Jonah Yulish and Ben Snyder of Matthews Real Estate represented the undisclosed buyer, which purchased the property for $12.4 million. Core Imperial Plaza was the seller, and Palomar Group was the brokerage firm representing the seller.

For 44 years, Imperial Plaza has been anchored by Winn-Dixie, and the retailer completed a $1 million interior renovation in 2020. About 97 percent occupied, Imperial Plaza is co-anchored by Harbor Freight, O’Reilly Auto Parts and Fresenius.