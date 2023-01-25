REBusinessOnline

Matthews Arranges $16.1M Portfolio Sale of Eight Stores Leased to Family Dollar-Dollar Tree

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Retail, Southeast, Tennessee

The portfolio comprises eight stores leased to the combo Family Dollar-Dollar Tree discount retail concept.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Nashville-based Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has arranged the $16.1 million portfolio sale of eight stores leased to the combo Family Dollar-Dollar Tree discount retail concept. The stores are located in Blountsville and Clayton, Ala.; Pauls Valley, Warner and Maud, Okla.; Edison, Ga.; Lincoln, Ark.; and Coldiron, Ky. Josh Bishop of Matthews represented the seller, an unnamed developer that built the stores. The undisclosed institutional buyer purchased the assets at a cap rate of 6.4 percent.

