PHILADELPHIA — California-based brokerage firm Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has arranged the $5.2 million sale of a 10,640-square-foot retail strip center in Philadelphia’s Kensington area. Built on two acres in 2015, the center was fully leased at the time of sale to Rise Dispensary and Fine Wine & Good Spirits. Alexander Machado, Daniel Gonzalez, Robert Goldberg and Ben Snyder of Matthews brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.