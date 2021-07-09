REBusinessOnline

Matthews Arranges $5.4M Sale of Medical Office, Retail Building Near Los Angeles

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Healthcare, Office, Retail, Western

Fresenius Medical Care and TNV International occupy the medical office and retail building at 13063 Rosecrans Ave. in Santa Fe Springs, Calif.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CALIF. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the sale of a medical office and retail building located at 13063 Rosecrans Ave. in Santa Fe Springs, a suburb of Los Angeles. The property traded hands for $5.4 million. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Fresenius Medical Care and TNV International, a wholesale distributor of bulk ingredients for the nutritional supplement industry, occupy the property. Jake Linksy and Simon Assaf of Matthews brokered the transaction.

