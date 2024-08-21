Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Pictured is a Big Lots storefront at Cumberland Crossing, one of the Tennessee shopping centers in the sold portfolio.
AcquisitionsRetailSoutheastTennessee

Matthews Arranges Portfolio Sale of Two Shopping Centers in Tennessee

by John Nelson

ELIZABETHTON AND LAFOLLETTE, TENN. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has arranged the portfolio sale of two Tennessee shopping centers: Elk Crossing in Elizabethton and Cumberland Crossing in Lafollette. Kyle Stonis, Pierce Mayson and Boris Shilkrot of Matthews represented the seller, Big V Property Group, in the portfolio sale. An entity doing business as Vishal 1 LLC purchased the portfolio for an undisclosed price.

The centers, situated roughly 140 miles from each other, span a combined 170,900 square feet and were 99.4 percent leased at the time of sale. Elk Crossing’s tenant roster includes Ross Dress for Less, United Grocery Outlet and Workout Anytime, and Cumberland Crossing’s tenant roster includes Big Lots and Ross Dress for Less.

