CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS — National brokerage firm Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has arranged the sale of a 56,248-square-foot industrial outdoor storage facility in Channelview, an eastern suburb of Houston. Locally based investment firm Triten Real Estate Partners acquired the 4.8-acre property from Alpha Omega & Equipment via a sale-leaseback for an undisclosed price. Murphy Sloan and Andrew Wiesemann of Matthews brokered the deal.