Matthews Arranges Sale of 106,062 SF Shopping Center in Sumter, South Carolina

SUMTER, S.C. — Matthews has arranged the sale of Gateway Plaza, a 106,062-square-foot shopping center located at 1342 Broad St. in Sumter, about 44 miles west of Columbia, S.C. Kyle Stonis, Pierce Mayson and Boris Shilkrot of Matthews brokered the transaction between the buyer, an entity doing business as Core Peckville LLC, and the seller, an entity doing business as WEG Sumter LLC. The sales price was not released.

Renovated in 2020, Gateway Plaza was nearly 90 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including T.J. Maxx, Ross Dress for Less, Ulta Beauty and Five Below.