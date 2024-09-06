Friday, September 6, 2024
Texas

Matthews Arranges Sale of 115,736 SF Shopping Center in Frisco

by Taylor Williams

FRISCO, TEXAS — California-based brokerage firm Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has arranged the sale of Main Marketplace, a 115,736-square-foot shopping center located north of Dallas in Frisco. The center comprises nine buildings on a 14.6-acre site. At the time of sale, Main Marketplace was 97 percent leased to tenants such as Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, Flix Brewhouse and Texas Family Fitness. Baylor Worman and Grayson Duyck of Matthews represented the buyer, a Texas-based private investor, in the all-cash transaction. Michael Austry and Jared Aubrey of CBRE represented the seller.

