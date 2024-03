NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has arranged the sale of Martintown Plaza, a 143,716-square-foot retail center located at 1115 Knox Ave. in North Augusta. Belk, Planet Fitness and Goodwill anchor the property, which was built in 1975 and renovated in 2012.

Kyle Stonis, Pierce Mayson, Jeff Enck and Boris Shilkrot of Matthews represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.