FRISCO, TEXAS — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has arranged the sale of Shops at Stonebrook Plaza, a 19,204-square-foot retail strip center in Frisco. The sales price was $8.5 million, equating to a cap rate of 6.4 percent. The center was built in 2016 and was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as 24-7 Dry Cleaners and Paris Nail Bar. Grayson Duyck of Matthews brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.