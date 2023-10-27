Friday, October 27, 2023
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Matthews Arranges Sale of 211,000 SF Warehouse in West San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — California-based brokerage firm Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has arranged the sale of a 211,000-square-foot warehouse in San Antonio. The building is located on the city’s west side and was originally constructed on 23 acres in 1969 and renovated in 2021. Jeff Miller and Michael Kelleher of Matthews represented the buyer, Evergen Equity, which plans to implement a value-add program. The seller was not disclosed. The building was leased to Flasher Equipment at the time of sale.

