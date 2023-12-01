Matthews Arranges Sale of 48-Site Mobile Home Park in Lewisville, Texas

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — California-based brokerage firm Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has arranged the sale of a 48-site mobile home park in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. Lewisville Mobile Home Park spans 217,800 square feet and consists of 31 mobile home lots, 17 RV lots and one single-family residence. Arthur Varela, Kevin Puder, and Chad Kurz of Matthews represented the buyer, which acquired the property via a 1031 exchange, in the off-market transaction. The property was fully occupied at the time of sale.