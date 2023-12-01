Friday, December 1, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsHospitalityMultifamilyTexas

Matthews Arranges Sale of 48-Site Mobile Home Park in Lewisville, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — California-based brokerage firm Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has arranged the sale of a 48-site mobile home park in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. Lewisville Mobile Home Park spans 217,800 square feet and consists of 31 mobile home lots, 17 RV lots and one single-family residence. Arthur Varela, Kevin Puder, and Chad Kurz of Matthews represented the buyer, which acquired the property via a 1031 exchange, in the off-market transaction. The property was fully occupied at the time of sale.

You may also like

Presidium to Undertake 28-Acre Mixed-Use Redevelopment Project in...

NitNeil, Seamless Capital to Develop 923-Unit Self-Storage Facility...

Lee & Associates Negotiates Sale of 50,566 SF...

PNH Properties Acquires 211 Commerce Office Tower in...

CBRE Investment Management, Fairbourne Buy 353,665 SF Paddock...

Madison Communities Breaks Ground on 252-Unit Multifamily Property...

The Malin to Open 12,123 SF Coworking Space...

Fields Grade, Alpine Residential Begin Leasing 169-Unit Apartment...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 128-Room Bayside Resort Hotel...