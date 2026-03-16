Monday, March 16, 2026
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AcquisitionsMidwestOhioRetail

Matthews Arranges Sale of 55,946 SF Retail Property Near Columbus

by Kristin Harlow

REYNOLDSBURG, OHIO — Matthews has arranged the sale of Broad Street Plaza East, a 55,946-square-foot retail center in Reynoldsburg near Columbus. Pierce Mayson, Kyle Stonis, Ben Snyder, Zack Bates and Boris Shilkrot of Matthews represented the seller, Garner Group. Matt Wallace served as broker of record. Positioned in the heart of the East Broad Street retail corridor, the property was 92 percent leased at the time of sale. Ross Dress for Less is the anchor tenant. Garner Group brought the asset to market as part of a capital recycling strategy after strengthening the rent roll through recent leasing activity. The undisclosed buyer plans to lease up the 4,209-square-foot vacancy.

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