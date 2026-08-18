Matthews Arranges Sale of 574-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — Matthews has arranged the sale of a 574-unit self-storage facility located at 606 Manufacturers Road in Chattanooga’s Northshore neighborhood. Extra Space Storage manages the property, which was built in 2021 and offers 75,520 square feet of rentable climate-controlled space.

Austin McLeod and Hunter Reynolds of Matthews represented the seller, an unnamed developer, in the transaction. The buyer, a private equity firm based in New York and repeat client of Matthews, purchased the property for an undisclosed price. The facility was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale.