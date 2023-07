KERRVILLE, TEXAS — California-based brokerage firm Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has arranged the sale of Sidney Baker Apartments, a 60-unit multifamily complex in Kerrville, about 65 miles northwest of San Antonio. Units feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool and a pet park. Tyler Marshall of Matthews represented the undisclosed buyer in the transaction. The seller was also not disclosed.