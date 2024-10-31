Thursday, October 31, 2024
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Matthews Arranges Sale of 7.5-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in Metro Dallas

by Taylor Williams

GARLAND, TEXAS — California-based brokerage firm Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has arranged the sale of a 7.5-acre industrial outdoor storage (IOS) site in Garland, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. The property at 2660 Market St. houses an 87,780-square-foot building that was originally constructed in 1991 and features eight dock-high doors and four grade-level doors. Alexander Harrold of Matthews represented the buyer, Alterra IOS, in the transaction. The name and representative of the seller, as well as the sales price, were not disclosed.

