Northside Plaza was 92 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including America’s Thrift Stores and Dollar Tree.
Matthews Arranges Sale of 73,931 SF Shopping Center in Dalton, Georgia

by John Nelson

DALTON, GA. — Matthews has arranged the sale of Northside Plaza, a 73,931-square-foot shopping center located at 1263 N. Glenwood Ave. in Dalton, a city in north Georgia near the Tennessee border. The center was 92 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including America’s Thrift Stores and Dollar Tree, as well as other national and restaurant outparcels.

Kyle Stonis, Pierce Mayson and Boris Shilkrot of Matthews brokered the transaction. A family office out of Texas purchased Northside Plaza for an undisclosed price. The seller was also not disclosed.

