Tuesday, June 23, 2026
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AcquisitionsMississippiRetailSoutheast

Matthews Arranges Sale of 76,269 SF Kroger Store in Columbus, Mississippi

by John Nelson

COLUMBUS, MISS. — Matthews has arranged the sale of a 76,269-square-foot Kroger grocery store located at 1829 U.S. Highway 45 N in Columbus, about 26 miles east of Starkville, Miss.

The seller, an entity doing business as MS Columbus 45 LLC, sold the store to an undisclosed, publicly traded investment firm. Kyle Stonis, Pierce Mayson and Boris Shilkrot of Matthews represented the seller in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

Prior to the sale, Kroger committed to an early lease extension through 2041 with plans for a future expansion. The acquisition did not include adjacent inline retail shop space, which is currently under contract with a separate, privately held buyer.

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