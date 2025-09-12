Friday, September 12, 2025
Flints-Crossing
HomeGoods and Michaels anchor Flint’s Crossing, a 97,668-square-foot neighborhood shopping center located near Auburn University.
Matthews Arranges Sale of 97,668 SF Flint’s Crossing Shopping Center in Auburn, Alabama

by Abby Cox

AUBURN, ALA. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has arranged the sale of Flint’s Crossing, a 97,668-square-foot neighborhood shopping center situated three miles from Auburn University. HomeGoods and Michaels anchor the fully leased center. Other tenants include Panera Bread, The UPS Store, Subway, CiCi’s Pizza, Plato’s Closet, Kumon and uBreakiFix. In addition to the 22,850-square-foot HomeGoods store, which operates at the property on a new 10-year lease, Flint’s Crossing has introduced roughly 15,115 square feet of new tenants since 2022.

Kyle Stonis, Pierce Mayson and Boris Shilkrot of Matthews represented the repeat seller, an entity doing business as RECS Flint’s Crossing LLC, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

