Wednesday, July 1, 2026
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Spokane-Eye-Clinic-Spokane-WA
Located in Spokane, Wash., the four-property Spokane Eye Clinic is fully occupied by a 28-physician practice with more than 70 years of operating history.
AcquisitionsHealthcareWashingtonWestern

Matthews Arranges Sale of Four-Property Medical Office Portfolio in Spokane, Washington

by Amy Works

SPOKANE, WASH. — Matthews has arranged the sale of a four-property medical office portfolio located at 427 S. Bernard St., 9651 N. Nevada St., 31 E. Central Ave. and 208 W. 5th Ave. in Spokane. Michael Moreno, Rahul Chhajed and Tyler Swade of Matthews represented the seller, a group of physical owners, in the transaction. Terms of the deal were not released.

The Spokane Eye Clinic Portfolio is composed of 72,000 square feet of medical office space that is fully occupied by a 28-physician practice with more than 70 years of operating history supporting over 146,000 annual patient visits and 13,000 surgical procedures. The clinic operates under PRISM Vision Group, a McKesson-backed national ophthalmology platform with more than 100 affiliated locations, under NNN lease structures with 2.5 percent annual rent escalators.

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