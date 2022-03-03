REBusinessOnline

Matthews Brokers $10.1M Sale of Tuscania Apartment Homes in Ventura, California

Tuscania Apartment Homes in Ventura, Calif., features 35 one- and two-bedroom units.

VENTURA, CALIF. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has arranged the sale of Tuscania Apartment Homes, a multifamily property at 248 S. Hemlock St. in Ventura. A California-based investor sold the asset to a California-based buyer for $10.1 million.

Built in 1965, Tuscania Apartment features 35 one- and two-bedroom units with select units offering ocean views.

Daniel Withers, David Harrington and John Boyett of Matthews represented the seller and sourced the buyer in the deal.

