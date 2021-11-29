Matthews Brokers $10.7M Sale of Home Depot-Occupied Property in Racine, Wisconsin

RACINE, WIS. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the $10.7 million sale of a Home Depot-occupied retail property in Racine. The asset is located at 2429 S. Green Bay Road near the High Ridge Shopping Center. Rob Goldberg and Ben Snyder of Matthews represented the seller, a national private investor. An unnamed REIT was the buyer.