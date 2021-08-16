REBusinessOnline

Matthews Brokers $15.9M Sale of Ohio Veteran Affairs Portfolio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Civic, Midwest, Ohio

Matthews represented the seller of the three-property portfolio.

AKRON AND CANTON, OHIO — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the sale of a three-property Veteran Affairs Center portfolio in Ohio for $15.9 million. Two of the centers are in Akron while the third is in Canton. Kyle Mackulak, Rahul Chhajed and Michael Moreno of Matthews represented the undisclosed seller. The buyer is one of the top buyers in the U.S. for properties leased to Veteran Affairs, according to Matthews.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews