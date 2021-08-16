Matthews Brokers $15.9M Sale of Ohio Veteran Affairs Portfolio

Matthews represented the seller of the three-property portfolio.

AKRON AND CANTON, OHIO — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the sale of a three-property Veteran Affairs Center portfolio in Ohio for $15.9 million. Two of the centers are in Akron while the third is in Canton. Kyle Mackulak, Rahul Chhajed and Michael Moreno of Matthews represented the undisclosed seller. The buyer is one of the top buyers in the U.S. for properties leased to Veteran Affairs, according to Matthews.