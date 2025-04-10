Thursday, April 10, 2025
Built in 2002, Woodland Commons features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 878 to 1,329 square feet.
Matthews Brokers $21.6M Sale of Woodland Commons Apartments in Newnan, Georgia

by John Nelson

NEWNAN, GA. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the $21.6 million sale of Woodland Commons, a 114-unit apartment community located at 22 Forest Circle in Newnan, about 36 miles southwest of Atlanta.

Marietta, Ga.-based Arcan Capital purchased the property from TriWest Multifamily in a 1031 exchange and assumed an undisclosed amount of existing debt. The El Segundo, Calif.-based seller had owned the community, which was originally built in 2002, since 2022. Austin Graham of Matthews brokered the transaction.

Woodland Commons features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 878 to 1,329 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Community amenities include a swimming pool, laundry facilities, a business center, fitness center, playground and a car wash area.

