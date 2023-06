ERIE, PA. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the $22 million sale of Northgate Commons, a 180,000-square-foot shopping center in Erie, located near the Pennsylvania-Ohio border. Tenants at the property, which was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale, include Quest Diagnostics, DaVita Dialysis, MedCare and Dollar General. Joseph Nelson of Matthews represented the seller, an undisclosed private investor, in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.