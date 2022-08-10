REBusinessOnline

Matthews Brokers $27.2M Sale of Healthcare Property in Vestavia Hills, Alabama

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Healthcare, Southeast

Swaid Vestavia Medical Center spans 40,000 square feet and features an ambulatory surgery center and medical office space.

VESTAVIA HILLS, ALA. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the $27.2 million sale of Swaid Vestavia Medical Center, a multi-tenant medical facility located at 1021 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, a southern suburb of Birmingham. The newly built property spans 40,000 square feet and features an ambulatory surgery center and medical office space leased to tenants such as the Surgical Institute of Alabama, Vestavia Diagnostics, Swaid Clinic, Bramlett Orthopedics, Birmingham Vascular Associates, Pain Management Services, Lab First and Champion Physical Therapy. Matthews’ healthcare division sourced the buyer, an institutional healthcare real estate fund based in Dallas. The seller was not disclosed.

