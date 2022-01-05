REBusinessOnline

Matthews Real Estate Brokers $34.2M Sale of Industrial Building Near Cleveland

ABB Inc. occupies the property at 23000 Harvard Road.

HIGHLAND HILLS, OHIO — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the sale of a 145,000-square-foot industrial and office building in Highland Hills near Cleveland for $34.2 million. The property, occupied by ABB Inc., is located at 23000 Harvard Road. Chad Kurz of Matthews represented the buyer, a private investor completing a 1031 exchange. Seller information was not provided.

