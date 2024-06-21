Friday, June 21, 2024
The property comprises 48 duplex-style multifamily units situated on nine acres.
Matthews Brokers $4.9M Sale of Vaughan Village Apartments in Elizabethtown, Kentucky

by Hayden Spiess

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the $4.9 million sale of Vaughan Village Apartments, a multifamily community located at 100 Crimson Creek Drive in Elizabethtown, approximately 45 miles south of Louisville.

Built in 1996, the property comprises 48 duplex-style units situated on nine acres.

Ellie Funk, Austin Tomaiko and Austin Graham of Matthews represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The undisclosed buyer assumed an existing HUD loan as part of the acquisition. 

