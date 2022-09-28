REBusinessOnline

Matthews Brokers $44.8M Sale of Loray Mill Lofts in Gastonia, North Carolina

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

Originally constructed in 1902 and renovated in 2016, Loray Mill Lofts in Gastonia, N.C., is situated on 12 acres and comprises 189 apartments and 75,000 square feet of commercial space.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the $44.8 million sale of Loray Mill Lofts, an adaptive reuse development located at 300 S. Firestone St. in Gastonia, a suburb of Charlotte. Originally constructed in 1902 and renovated in 2016, Loray Mill Lofts is situated on 12 acres and comprises 189 apartments and 75,000 square feet of commercial space. Atlanta-based TriBridge Residential purchased the 600,000-square-foot mixed-use property from an entity doing business as Loray Mill Redevelopment LLC. Jack Lenihan and Connor Kerns of Matthews represented the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
6
Webinar: How to Make Data-Driven Decisions in Student Housing
Oct
12
Webinar: The Future of Multifamily Advertising is Here
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  