Matthews Brokers $44.8M Sale of Loray Mill Lofts in Gastonia, North Carolina

GASTONIA, N.C. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the $44.8 million sale of Loray Mill Lofts, an adaptive reuse development located at 300 S. Firestone St. in Gastonia, a suburb of Charlotte. Originally constructed in 1902 and renovated in 2016, Loray Mill Lofts is situated on 12 acres and comprises 189 apartments and 75,000 square feet of commercial space. Atlanta-based TriBridge Residential purchased the 600,000-square-foot mixed-use property from an entity doing business as Loray Mill Redevelopment LLC. Jack Lenihan and Connor Kerns of Matthews represented the seller in the transaction.