Matthews Brokers $5.1M Sale of Two-Tenant Retail Property in Menasha, Wisconsin

Located at 1151 E. Midway Road, the property is home to Piggly Wiggly and Dollar Tree.

MENASHA, WIS. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the $5.1 million sale of a two-tenant retail property in Menasha, just south of Appleton. Located at 1151 E. Midway Road, the property is home to Piggly Wiggly and Dollar Tree. Edward DeSimone, Josh Bishop and Maxx Bauman of Matthews brokered the 1031 tax-deferred exchange transaction. The undisclosed buyer exchanged out of a four-property Dollar General portfolio.