Matthews Brokers $5.6M Sale of PepsiCo Distribution Center in Traverse City, Michigan

The build-to-suit property is located at 4248 Cherry Pepsi Way.

TRAVERSE CITY, MICH. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the sale of a PepsiCo distribution center in Traverse City for $5.6 million. The build-to-suit property is located at 4248 Cherry Pepsi Way. Brett Davis and Alexander Harrold of Matthews represented the seller, a private investor. The California-based buyer completed a 1031 exchange. The facility spans 32,100 square feet and was built in 2018, according to LoopNet.