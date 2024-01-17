Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The buyer has development rights to add 42 beds to The Cottages UWG in Carrollton, Ga.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaSoutheastStudent Housing

Matthews Brokers $5.9M Sale of Student Housing Community Near University of West Georgia

by John Nelson

CARROLLTON, GA. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the $5.9 million sale of The Cottages UWG, a 26-unit student housing community located at 324 Brumbelow Road near the University of West Georgia (UWG) campus in Carrollton. Developed in 2013, the property spans 37,760 square feet and was 98 percent occupied at the time of sale. Austin Graham of Matthews represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer, a Florida-based investor, has development rights to add 42 beds to the property.

You may also like

Gencom Retakes Majority Ownership of Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne...

Colliers Arranges $30.5M Sale of Shopping Center in...

Equitas Management Completes Renovation of 57,000 SF Office...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $14.5M Sale of Vacant...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 1,503-Unit Self-Storage...

Greysteel Arranges Sale of 64-Unit Kings Landing Apartments...

JLL Arranges Recapitalization of 80-Unit Seniors Housing Property...

Net Lease Office Properties Sells Four Office Assets...

Ryan Cos. Purchases 40-Acre Land Site in Arden...