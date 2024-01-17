Matthews Brokers $5.9M Sale of Student Housing Community Near University of West Georgia

CARROLLTON, GA. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the $5.9 million sale of The Cottages UWG, a 26-unit student housing community located at 324 Brumbelow Road near the University of West Georgia (UWG) campus in Carrollton. Developed in 2013, the property spans 37,760 square feet and was 98 percent occupied at the time of sale. Austin Graham of Matthews represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer, a Florida-based investor, has development rights to add 42 beds to the property.